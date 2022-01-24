BioTech
Eni to list Norway unit Vaar Energi in Oslo IPO

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian energy group Eni and Norwegian private-equity firm HitecVision said on Monday they plan to list their Vaar Energi oil and gas joint venture in Oslo.

The initial public offering, which has been discussed for several months, would take Vaar public on Euronext's ENX.PA Norwegian stock market.

