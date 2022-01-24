Eni to list Norway unit Vaar Energi in Oslo IPO

OSLO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI and Norwegian private-equity firm HitecVision said on Monday they plan to list their Vaar Energi oil and gas joint venture in Oslo.

The initial public offering, which has been discussed for several months, would take Vaar public on Euronext's ENX.PA Norwegian stock market.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)

