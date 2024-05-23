Eni To Launch First Tranche Of Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eni said the first tranche of its new share buyback program will be launched in the next days. The first tranche will concern up to a maximum of 6.4 million of Eni's shares or approximately 0.2% of share capital, up to a total maximum of 150 million euros to be used for the implementation of the 2024-2026 Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Eni confirmed that the 2024 share buyback program, to be executed by April 2025, will have a total amount of 1.6 billion euros. This amount may be increased up to a total maximum of 3.5 billion euros, the company noted.

