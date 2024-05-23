News & Insights

Markets
E

Eni To Launch First Tranche Of Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

May 23, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eni said the first tranche of its new share buyback program will be launched in the next days. The first tranche will concern up to a maximum of 6.4 million of Eni's shares or approximately 0.2% of share capital, up to a total maximum of 150 million euros to be used for the implementation of the 2024-2026 Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Eni confirmed that the 2024 share buyback program, to be executed by April 2025, will have a total amount of 1.6 billion euros. This amount may be increased up to a total maximum of 3.5 billion euros, the company noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

E

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.