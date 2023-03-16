Eni to launch a 2.2 billion euros new buyback programme in 2023

March 16, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said it would propose a 2.2 billion euros new shares buyback programme to shareholders.

The group plans to start the shares buyback programme this year and may increase the amount up to 3.5 billion euros in case of upside scenarios.

