ENI to close subscription of sustainability-linked 2028 bond on Jan 20

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

January 19, 2023 — 03:54 am EST

Written by Alessia Pé for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italian energy group ENI ENI.MI said on Thursday that it would close on January 20 at 1700 CET (1600 GMT) the subscriptions for it first sustainability-linked bond maturing in 2028.

Dedicated to Italian retail investors, the bond pays a minimum 4.3% coupon and has been increased from 1 billion euros to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) due to strong demand.

Eni said last week it was returning to bond issuance for small investors after an absence of more than a decade from this market, taking advantage of the greater appetite for debt linked to meeting energy transition targets.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting by Alessia Pé Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Keith Weir)

((alessia.pe@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307742;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.