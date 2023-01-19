ENI to close subscription of sustainability-linked 2028 bond on Jan 20

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italian energy group ENI ENI.MI said on Thursday that it would close on January 20 at 1700 CET (1600 GMT) the subscriptions for it first sustainability-linked bond maturing in 2028.

Dedicated to Italian retail investors, the bond pays a minimum 4.3% coupon and has been increased from 1 billion euros to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) due to strong demand.

Eni said last week it was returning to bond issuance for small investors after an absence of more than a decade from this market, taking advantage of the greater appetite for debt linked to meeting energy transition targets.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

