Eni To Acquire BP Business In Algeria

(RTTNews) - Eni (E) has agreed to acquire BP business in Algeria, including the two gas-producing concessions "In Amenas" and "In Salah". These major gas fields, which are jointly operated with Sonatrach and Equinor, are located in the Southern Sahara. In 2021, they produced approximately 11 billion m3 of gas, 12 million barrels of condensates and LPG.

Eni said its production from Algeria will rise to over 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023. The company noted that the acquisition is in line with its strategy to address the challenges of the current energy market to deliver secure and sustainable energy to customers, while accelerating the path to net-zero.

