Eni & Thailand's Gulf Development Ink Long-Term LNG Supply Deal

Eni S.p.A E, an Italian integrated energy company, has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement with Gulf Development Company, one of the largest private power companies in Thailand. Per the agreement, Gulf Development Company will purchase 0.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Eni for 10 years. The deliveries are expected to start in 2027. The new contract aligns with the company’s goals to build a global LNG portfolio while securing long-term commercial relationships with players in high-potential international markets.

The LNG supplied by Eni will be delivered to Thailand’s domestic regasification terminals. The regasification terminals convert the liquid fuel back into the gaseous state for use in the power sector. This contract follows a previous LNG deal signed between Eni and the Gulf Development Company in 2024 for the sale of 0.5MTPA of LNG starting in 2025.

This agreement marks Eni’s first long-term supply arrangement with Thailand, thereby expanding its presence in Asian markets. This aligns with Eni’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint and tap into markets with high-growth potential, where demand for natural gas is expected to remain strong. Eni also intends to grow its LNG capacity to 20 MTPA by 2030, with contributions from its LNG projects in Congo, Mozambique, Indonesia and other countries.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

