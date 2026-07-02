Eni Teams Up With Mercuria to Boost Global Energy Trading Footprint

Eni S.p.A. E has signed an agreement with global commodities trader Mercuria to establish a 50:50 joint venture ("JV") focused on energy commodities trading, reinforcing its strategy to expand higher-margin trading activities and diversify earnings. The closing of this transaction is subject to securing standard regulatory clearances and fulfilling other definitive conditions.

The independently operated JV will manage the commercialization and trading of oil, natural gas, liquified natural gas ("LNG"), biofuels and related logistics and infrastructure rights through a global network of international trading hubs. The partnership combines Eni's integrated energy portfolio with Mercuria's expertise in global trading, logistics and risk management.

Through this JV, Eni aims to better leverage its worldwide production and LNG portfolio by optimizing commodity flows across international markets. The combined platform is expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance risk management and allow Eni to maximize value across the supply chain.

The partnership also supports Eni's long-term strategy of evolving its portfolio toward businesses that deliver stronger cash generation. Management expects the JV to unlock operational synergies, enhance cash flow generation from trading operations and strengthen its business model. By leveraging Mercuria's established global trading platform, Eni can scale operations efficiently while avoiding the heavy capital expenditure of building its own trading network. The integration of physical assets with advanced trading capabilities is expected to unlock additional cash flow opportunities and enhance its appeal to investors.

Eni currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better ranked stocks in the energy sector are Aker BP ASA AKRBY, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST and W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI. AKRBY, VIST and WTI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Extracting oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Aker BP serves as the operator for the Alvheim, Edvard Grieg/Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula hubs, alongside holding an ownership interest in Johan Sverdrup. AKRBY expanded its NCS exploration portfolio by securing a 19% stake in high-potential exploration licenses like Grosbeak, Swisher, Toppand and Rover.

Operating across 205,600 acres in the Vaca Muerta, Argentina's leading shale basin, Vista is positioned for substantial long-term growth. Backed by these extensive assets, VIST targets a daily production capacity of 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2030.

W&T Offshore boasts a commanding position in the Gulf of America, with a strong footprint of 605,000 acres fueling its large reserve base. WTI's 1P and 2P reserves are sufficient to sustain production and resource longevity for the next 20 years.

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Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aker BP Asa - Unsponsored ADR (AKRBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.