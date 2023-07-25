Eni takes over Chevron's stake in Indonesia deepwater gas project

By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina

TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 25 (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni ENI.MI signed a deal on Tuesday to take over U.S. oil giant Chevron's CVX.N stake in the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) gas project.

Indonesia's energy minister Arifin Tasrif said via a virtual broadcast from Jakarta that the deal would "ensure Indonesia's energy security for the next 10 years," and that he expects Eni to continue the second phase of IDD's development.

"Operatorship transfer of IDD from Chevron to Eni is crucial for Indonesia," Arifin added, noting that the IDD project was expected to lift Indonesia's gas production to 12 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2030.

Eni and Chevron did not provide a value for the stake sale.

Eni is already a partner in the IDD project, along with Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina and China's Sinopec. Located in the Makassar Strait, the project involves the Bangka, Gendalo and Gehem gas fields.

Development of the IDD project will be adjusted to integrate the nearby Jangkrik and North Ganal blocks operated by Eni in the Kutai basin.

Chevron had announced in early 2020 its intention to exit its 62% stake in the IDD project as it makes changes to its global portfolio.

