Eni suspends stipulation of new contracts to buy oil from Russia

Italian energy group Eni said on Wednesday it had suspended the stipulation of new contracts to buy oil and oil products from Russia.

"In any case, Eni will fully honour every decision to be taken by the European and Italian institutions," the company said in emailed comments.

