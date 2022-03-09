Eni suspends stipulation of new contracts to buy oil from Russia

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said on Wednesday it had suspended the stipulation of new contracts to buy oil and oil products from Russia.

"In any case, Eni will fully honour every decision to be taken by the European and Italian institutions," the company said in emailed comments.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.