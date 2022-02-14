Eni spin-off Vaar Energi to be priced at bottom of IPO range

Adds detail

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar Energi, a spin-off from Italy's Eni ENI.MI, said on Monday its planned stock market listing in Oslo will be priced at 28 crowns per share, the lower end of the company's intended range.

Eni last month announced its intention to float Vaar on Euronext's Norwegian stock market, one of several moves by the Italian energy group to free up cash from legacy fossil fuel businesses to fund its green drive.

Vaar on Feb. 4 said shares in the initial public offering (IPO) would be sold at between 28 and 31.5 Norwegian crowns each, valuing the company at between 70 billion and 79 billion crowns ($7.9 billion-$8.90 billion).

Petroleum industry IPOs have been a tough sell in recent years, however, with high-profile companies including Wintershall DEA and Neptune Energy repeatedly delaying listings.

But oil and gas prices have recently surged, offering majority owner Eni, which holds 69.85% of Vaar, and private equity investor HitecVision, which holds the remaining 30.15%, a chance to sell some of their holdings.

"The offering, including the over-allotment option, is multiple times covered at the offer price," Vaar said.

The decision to fix the price at 28 crowns was made in consultations with owners and financial advisors, the company added.

($1 = 8.8752 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

