Eni S.p.A. (XTRA:ENI) Price Target Increased by 34.21% to 23.03

The average one-year price target for Eni S.p.A. (XTRA:ENI) has been revised to 23,03 € / share. This is an increase of 34.21% from the prior estimate of 17,16 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15,64 € to a high of 31,47 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.91% from the latest reported closing price of 23,96 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 347 owner(s) or 99.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENI is 0.11%, an increase of 70.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.18% to 2,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 2,264K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares , representing a decrease of 84.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 50.44% over the last quarter.

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 168K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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