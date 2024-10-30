News & Insights

Eni S.p.A. Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 30, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

ENI S.p.A. (IT:ENI) has released an update.

Eni S.p.A. recently acquired approximately 3.85 million of its own shares on Euronext Milan, representing 0.12% of its share capital, at an average price of 14.2939 euros per share. This purchase is part of a broader buyback program aimed at providing additional remuneration to shareholders beyond dividends. Since the program’s inception, Eni has bought back 1.84% of its share capital, enhancing shareholder value.

