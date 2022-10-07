Eni SpA (E) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed the most recent trading day at $22.92, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 0.35% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, up 119.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.12 per share and revenue of $225.08 billion, which would represent changes of +163.64% and +146.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% lower. Eni SpA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Eni SpA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.92.

We can also see that E currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow E in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.