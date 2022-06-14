Eni SpA (E) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed at $27.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 5.93% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Eni SpA is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 163.79%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $239.69 billion, which would represent changes of +118.18% and +163%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.18% higher within the past month. Eni SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eni SpA has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.06 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.32, which means Eni SpA is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that E currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

