Eni SpA (E) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eni SpA (E) closed at $30.25, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 3.26% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.67% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Eni SpA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, up 53.38% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.05% lower within the past month. Eni SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eni SpA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.29.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.