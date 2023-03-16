Eni SpA (E) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed the most recent trading day at $26.21, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 17.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 12.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.94%.

Eni SpA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.70, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $77.41 billion, which would represent changes of -31.37% and -43.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.48% lower. Eni SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Eni SpA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.64.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Eni SpA (E)

