Eni SpA (E) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed at $31.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 9.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Eni SpA to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.38%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. Eni SpA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Eni SpA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.38.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

