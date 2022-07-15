Eni SpA (E) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eni SpA (E) closed at $21.74, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 18.82% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Eni SpA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 218.97% from the prior-year quarter.

E's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.22 per share and revenue of $239.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +134.42% and +163%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.44% higher. Eni SpA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eni SpA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.07, so we one might conclude that Eni SpA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that E has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow E in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.