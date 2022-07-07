Eni SpA (E) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed the most recent trading day at $22.39, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 28.27% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 20.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 218.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.22 per share and revenue of $239.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +134.42% and +163%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.44% higher. Eni SpA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Eni SpA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.98, which means Eni SpA is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that E currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

