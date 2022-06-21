Eni SpA (E) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eni SpA (E) closed at $25.45, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 13.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 9.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Eni SpA is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 163.79%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $239.69 billion, which would represent changes of +118.18% and +163%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Eni SpA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eni SpA has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.93, which means Eni SpA is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, E's PEG ratio is currently 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

