Eni SpA (E) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed the most recent trading day at $27.16, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 6.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.61% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.70, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $77.41 billion, which would represent changes of -31.37% and -43.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.01% lower. Eni SpA currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Eni SpA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.5, so we one might conclude that Eni SpA is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

