Eni SpA (E) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed the most recent trading day at $30.44, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 0.13% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, up 53.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. Eni SpA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eni SpA has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.62.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.