Eni SpA (E) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed the most recent trading day at $23.24, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 2.2% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.9% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Eni SpA to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 119.35%.

E's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.12 per share and revenue of $225.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +163.64% and +146.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% lower. Eni SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Eni SpA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.12.

We can also see that E currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



