Eni SpA (E) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed at $24.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 20.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Eni SpA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Eni SpA to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 163.79%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $239.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +118.18% and +163%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Eni SpA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eni SpA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.12.

Investors should also note that E has a PEG ratio of 0.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.