Eni SpA (E) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eni SpA (E) closed at $22.60, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 7.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Eni SpA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 218.97% from the prior-year quarter.

E's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.47 per share and revenue of $232.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +142.53% and +154.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.17% higher. Eni SpA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Eni SpA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.28, which means Eni SpA is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that E currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow E in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

