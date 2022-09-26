Eni SpA (E) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eni SpA (E) closed at $20.44, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 14.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Eni SpA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Eni SpA to post earnings of $2.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 132.26%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.22 per share and revenue of $231.94 billion, which would represent changes of +166.88% and +154.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher within the past month. Eni SpA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eni SpA has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.8, which means Eni SpA is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that E currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.