Eni SpA (E) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Eni SpA (E) closed at $22.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Eni SpA to post earnings of $2.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 132.26%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.13 per share and revenue of $231.94 billion, which would represent changes of +163.96% and +154.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower. Eni SpA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Eni SpA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.04, which means Eni SpA is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that E has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. E's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



