Eni SpA (E) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eni SpA (E) closed at $24.16, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 19.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Eni SpA to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 163.79%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $239.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +118.18% and +163%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Eni SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eni SpA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.03, so we one might conclude that Eni SpA is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that E currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

