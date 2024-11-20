Eni S.p.A. Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.
Eni S.p.A. recently acquired 889,000 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan, valued at approximately 12.5 million euros, as part of its ongoing buyback program aimed at enhancing shareholder returns. Since the start of the second tranche in June 2024, Eni has purchased over 70 million shares, representing 2.13% of its share capital. This strategic move reflects Eni’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and delivering additional value to its investors.
