Eni S.p.A. Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 13, 2024 — 11:28 am EST

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.

Eni S.p.A. has successfully purchased over 4.4 million treasury shares, equivalent to 0.14% of its share capital, for a total of approximately €62.5 million. This acquisition is part of the company’s ongoing buyback program aimed at providing additional shareholder remuneration. Since June 2024, Eni has acquired over 69 million shares, accounting for 2.11% of its share capital.

