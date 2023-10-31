Eni Spa - ADR (E) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 37.70

The average one-year price target for Eni Spa - ADR (NYSE:E) has been revised to 37.70 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 35.41 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.64 to a high of 44.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.69% from the latest reported closing price of 32.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni Spa - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E is 0.14%, an increase of 15.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 25,782K shares. The put/call ratio of E is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,400K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 1,665K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares, representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,267K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 238.98% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,201K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,195K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Eni Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eni S.p.A. is an Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome. Considered one of the seven supermajor oil companies in the world, it has operations in 69 countries.

