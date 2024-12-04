Eni S.p.A. Accelerates Share Buyback Program

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.

Eni S.p.A. has actively engaged in a treasury share buyback program, acquiring over 4.6 million shares worth approximately €62.5 million between November 25 and 29, 2024. This move is part of a broader plan to provide additional returns to shareholders beyond regular dividends. The company now holds 5.17% of its share capital in treasury shares, highlighting its commitment to shareholder value.

