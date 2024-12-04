News & Insights

Stocks

Eni S.p.A. Accelerates Share Buyback Program

December 04, 2024 — 01:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eni S.p.A. has actively engaged in a treasury share buyback program, acquiring over 4.6 million shares worth approximately €62.5 million between November 25 and 29, 2024. This move is part of a broader plan to provide additional returns to shareholders beyond regular dividends. The company now holds 5.17% of its share capital in treasury shares, highlighting its commitment to shareholder value.

For further insights into E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

E

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.