Eni S.p.A. Accelerates Share Buyback Program

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Eni S.p.A. has actively engaged in a treasury share buyback program, acquiring over 4.6 million shares worth approximately €62.5 million between November 25 and 29, 2024. This move is part of a broader plan to provide additional returns to shareholders beyond regular dividends. The company now holds 5.17% of its share capital in treasury shares, highlighting its commitment to shareholder value.
For further insights into E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo Plans Miami Expansion
- An Always-On HBO Max for Warner Bros Discovery? (NASDAQ:WBD)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Bursts Up After Posting Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.