Eni signs MOU to explore for natural gas in Ras al-Khaimah -WAM

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - ENI ENI.MI signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding with RAK Gas to explore for natural gas in Ras al-Khaimah, one of the seven emirates making up the United Arab Emirates federation, the UAE state news agency WAM reported.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton)

