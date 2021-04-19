World Markets

Eni signs MOU to explore for natural gas in Ras al-Khaimah -WAM

Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - ENI ENI.MI signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding with RAK Gas to explore for natural gas in Ras al-Khaimah, one of the seven emirates making up the United Arab Emirates federation, the UAE state news agency WAM reported.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

