Eni signs deal with Italy's defence ministry on security

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

December 04, 2023 — 12:41 pm EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Energy group Eni ENI.MI signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding with Italy's ministry of defence covering several areas including the protection of energy infrastructure and the promotion of new technologies.

"Today's agreement strengthens the cooperation already in place and confirms the importance of public-private partnerships as an effective risk management tool to protect strategic activities and national economic and industrial initiatives," Eni's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

