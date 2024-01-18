Eni shares turn negative on Treasury sale speculation

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Eni ENI.MI turned negative on Thursday on renewed speculation that Italy's Treasury could reduce its stake in the energy group to raise funds to cut public debt, traders said.

The government owns around 32.4% in Eni, chiefly through the 27.7% it holds indirectly via state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The Treasury has a direct stake of 4.7%.

Reuters reported in November that several investment banks had approached the Treasury with offers to help it sell part of its stake in Eni, saying the group's ongoing share buyback would allow Rome to reduce its holding without losing full control.

Shares in Eni were down 0.8% at 1453 GMT after Bloomberg News reported that the Treasury was considering a sale of up to 4% in Eni once the group's share buyback is completed.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Mark Potter)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.