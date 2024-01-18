Eni shares fall on Treasury stake sale speculation

Adds timing of Eni's share buyback programme, comment from Italy's Economy Minister in paragraphs 5-7

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Eni ENI.MI fell on Thursday on renewed speculation that Italy's Treasury could reduce its stake in the energy group to raise funds to cut public debt, traders said.

The government owns around 32.4% of Eni, chiefly through the 27.7% it holds indirectly via state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The Treasury has a direct stake of 4.7%.

Shares in Eni were down 0.8% at 1545 GMT after Bloomberg News reported that the Treasury was considering a sale of up to 4% in Eni once the group's share buyback is completed.

The cancellation of the shares is expected to increase the government's total stake in the energy group to above 34% of voting shares, creating wiggle room for the government to reduce its total shareholding without losing grip on the company, which is considered strategic.

In addition Reuters also reported that several investment banks had approached the Treasury with offers to help it sell part of its stake in Eni.

