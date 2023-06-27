Eni sells Congo Republic oil assets worth $300 mln to Perenco

Adds context from third paragraph

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Eni ENI.MI has agreed to sell several oil assets in Congo Republic to Anglo-French hydrocarbon group Perenco in a deal worth around $300 million, the Italian company said on Tuesday.

The assets, which are considered not part of Eni's core operations, are its participation interests in several permits in the African country.

The transaction is part of a broader strategy under which Eni aims to reduce its oil portfolio in favour of natural gas, with the latter projected to account for up to 60% of the group's hydrocarbon production by 2030.

It is also a step towards the group's target to generate 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of net proceeds from the balance of asset sales and acquisitions between 2023 and 2026.

Tuesday's disposal follows a deal on Friday under which Eni agreed to buy several Neptune Energy assets worth around $2.6 billion, increasing its exposure to natural gas.

Eni said that Congo, where it has operated for more than 50 years, remains key in its strategy for both energy security and transition.

The Italian group is currently the only company committed to developing the country's vast gas resources, in particular through the Congo liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

The project is expected to reach an overall LNG production capacity of approximately 4.5 billion cubic meters per year, which will cover the country's power generation needs while also fuelling exports to Europe.

Eni is also developing an agri-business in Congo to produce feedstock for its bio-refineries.

($1 = 0.9125 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

