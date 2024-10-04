Eni Secures UK Govt Funding For CO2 Transport And Storage Project With CCS Industry Launch

(RTTNews) - Italian energy major Eni S.p.A. (E) Friday announced that it has secured the UK Government's commitment and funding for the granting of an Economic License for the Liverpool Bay CO2 transport and storage or T&S project.

The allocation of funding, which marks the launch of the UK's Carbon Capture & Storage or CCS industry, includes investment for Track 1 industrial emitters. It is a key milestone towards the execution phase of HyNet CCS project, one of the UK's most advanced CCS project, which will unlock significant investment in the area.

Eni, as the operator of the CO2transport and storage system for this initiative, said it will safely contribute to reduce emissions from hard-to-abate industries situated in the North West of England and North Wales.

The initial storage capacity of the project is 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year in the first phase, and it has the potential to increase to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year after 2030.

The company expects the project to make a significant contribution towards reducing these industries impact and achieving the UK's target ambition to store 20-30 million tonnes per year of CO2.

It is expected that HyNet will guarantee local employment, support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries, and also will be able to maintain the UK's industrial competitiveness for the long term by creating new production chains and jobs.

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom, Ed Miliband, said, "On Monday, 150 years of coal in this country came to an end. Today, a new era begins. By securing this funding, we pave the way for securing the clean energy revolution that will rebuild Britain's industrial heartlands. … This funding is a testament to the power of an active Government working in partnership with businesses to deliver good jobs for our communities."

In Milan, Eni shares were trading at 14.30 euros, up 1.38 percent.

