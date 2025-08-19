Eni Secures Strategic CCUS Partnership With BlackRock-Owned GIP

Eni S.p.A. E has entered into a major partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”), a BlackRock-owned infrastructure investor, through an agreement granting GIP a 49.99% co-control stake in Eni CCUS Holding, per media reports. The move marks a significant step in scaling carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) solutions across Europe.

E Strengthens CCUS Portfolio With GIP Stake Sale

Eni CCUS currently includes cornerstone projects such as Liverpool Bay and Bacton in the UK, the L10 project in the Netherlands, and an option to participate in the Ravenna CCS project in Italy. These projects aim to decarbonize industrial clusters by capturing and permanently storing CO2 emissions. The agreement also grants Eni CCUS access to potential projects linked to Eni’s depleted oil and gas fields, subject to regulatory and market approvals.

GIP-Backed Partnership to Accelerate E’s Decarbonization Drive

Through the partnership, GIP will leverage its infrastructure and midstream expertise alongside Eni’s technical and operational know-how to accelerate CCUS deployment at scale. GIP highlighted that CCUS is central to meeting rising demand for affordable, low-carbon energy solutions, while Eni underscored the move as a way to attract strategic capital and boost long-term value creation.

E CEO Highlights Energy Transition Strategy

Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s CEO, noted that consolidating its global CCUS portfolio under one entity and bringing in GIP as a co-control partner reinforces Eni’s satellite model for energy transition businesses. According to Descalzi, this structure enhances growth prospects, drives emission reduction, and validates the attractiveness of Eni’s decarbonization platforms to external investors.

E Positions CCUS as Core to Industrial Decarbonization

Carbon capture and storage has emerged as a proven, scalable solution for decarbonizing heavy industries such as steel, cement, chemicals and power generation. By safely storing or repurposing CO???, CCUS enables energy-intensive sectors to align with climate targets while maintaining competitiveness and energy security.

E and GIP See CCUS as a $100 Trillion Investment Opportunity

GIP emphasized that the energy transition represents a generational investment opportunity, with over $100 trillion required globally. CCUS will play a critical role in this shift, and through the Eni-GIP partnership, both companies aim to unlock new projects and accelerate the deployment of energy transition infrastructure across multiple geographies.

E currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

