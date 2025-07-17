Eni Seals Long-Term LNG Purchase Deal With Venture Global's CP2 Plant

Eni S.p.A E, an Italian integrated energy firm, has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Venture Global Inc. VG, a U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) exporter, for the purchase of LNG from its CP2 LNG facility. The CP2 LNG plant is currently being developed in Cameron Parish, LA. CP2 LNG is located close to the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, another plant developed by VG.

Per the terms of the deal, Eni will buy 2 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from the CP2 LNG Phase 1. The SPA has a duration of 20 years. Although Venture Global had previously exported LNG cargoes to Italy from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG plants, this deal marks Eni’s first long-term agreement with a U.S.-based LNG company. The agreement is anticipated to enhance Europe’s energy security by diversifying LNG supplies. Eni stated that this deal supports its broader strategy aimed at expanding its presence in the global LNG market.

Eni has joined the list of customers who have purchased cargoes from Venture Global’s CP2 LNG project. Previously, the Malaysian state-owned energy firm PETRONAS and Germany’s Securing Energy for Europe (“SEFE”) signed long-term SPAs with VG to purchase LNG from the CP2 LNG plant. Following the deal with Eni, the total contracted volume from the CP2 LNG facility has now reached 13.5 mtpa.

Venture Global is developing five LNG projects, namely, the Calcasieu Pass Project, the Plaquemines Project, the CP2 Project, the CP3 Project and Delta LNG. The Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines facilities have started exporting LNG cargoes under long-term contracts. The CP2 Project is currently under development, while the CP3 and Delta LNG projects remain in the early development phase and have not yet reached a final investment decision. The company is expected to begin LNG exports from the CP2 plant by the third quarter of 2027.

Currently, E has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while VG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are MPLX LP MPLX and W&T Offshore WTI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

MPLX LP owns and operates a wide range of midstream assets. The partnership's midstream assets include oil and natural gas gathering systems and transportation pipelines for crude, natural gas and refined petroleum products. MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations as it generates stable fee-based revenues. Furthermore, it surpasses its industry peers in terms of distribution yield, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to its unitholders.

W&T Offshore benefits from its prolific Gulf of America assets, which offer low decline rates, strong permeability and significant untapped reserves. The company’s recent acquisition of six shallow-water fields in the Gulf of America boosts its production prospects, which are expected to significantly benefit WTI.

