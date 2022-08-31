Eni says to receive lower gas volumes from Gazprom

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI said on Wednesday it would receive about 20 million cubic metres of gas from Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM, down from daily average volumes of around 27 million cubic metres in recent days.

Earlier on Wednesday Gazprom halted gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for a maintenance outage which the state-controlled Russian giant says will run until 0100 GMT on Sept. 3.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

