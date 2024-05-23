News & Insights

Stocks

Eni S.p.A. Kicks Off New Share Buyback Program

May 23, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.

Eni S.p.A. has announced the initiation of a new share buyback program, immediately launching the first tranche which targets the repurchase of up to 6.4 million shares for the company’s 2024-2026 Employee Stock Ownership Plan, with a maximum spend of €150 million. The total buyback program, to be completed by April 2025, is set at €1.6 billion, with the potential to increase to €3.5 billion under favorable conditions. Transactions will be conducted through an authorized agent on the Euronext Milan and will be transparently reported in compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks.

For further insights into E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

E

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.