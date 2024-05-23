Eni S.p.A. Kicks Off New Share Buyback Program

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.

Eni S.p.A. has announced the initiation of a new share buyback program, immediately launching the first tranche which targets the repurchase of up to 6.4 million shares for the company’s 2024-2026 Employee Stock Ownership Plan, with a maximum spend of €150 million. The total buyback program, to be completed by April 2025, is set at €1.6 billion, with the potential to increase to €3.5 billion under favorable conditions. Transactions will be conducted through an authorized agent on the Euronext Milan and will be transparently reported in compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks.

