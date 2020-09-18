ENI S.p.A. (E) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

ENI S.p.A. (E) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased E prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -73.37% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.94, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of E was $17.94, representing a -44.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.19 and a 48.26% increase over the 52 week low of $12.10.

E is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). E's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.36. Zacks Investment Research reports E's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -137.24%, compared to an industry average of -43.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the E Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

