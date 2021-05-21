ENI S.p.A. (E) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

ENI S.p.A. (E) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased E prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 124.72% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.95, the dividend yield is 6.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of E was $24.95, representing a -3.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.92 and a 86.75% increase over the 52 week low of $13.36.

E is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). E's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports E's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 452.78%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the E Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to E through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have E as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HJEN with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of E at 5.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.