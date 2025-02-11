Eni Rejects Exmar's FLNG Bonus Claim in Congo LNG Dispute

Eni SpA E, the Italian energy giant, has firmly rejected Belgian shipping company Exmar’s claim that it is entitled to a bonus payment under the terms of their floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit sale agreement. The disagreement stems from the performance of the FLNG Tango, which has been operating at the Congo LNG project off the coast of Africa.

Eni Challenges Exmar’s Bonus Entitlement

The dispute arose after Exmar disclosed that the FLNG Tango had exceeded production expectations and guaranteed levels. The company pointed to a price adjustment clause in its agreement with Eni, which included a potential negative correction of $78 million and a maximum bonus of $44 million based on performance.

Exmar stated that it believes it is entitled to the bonus, though the exact amount remains undetermined. However, Eni has publicly countered this claim, asserting that Exmar’s entitlement to any bonus remains subject to contractual conditions that are yet to be assessed.

“With reference to the Congo FLNG project and to Exmar’s press release dated Feb. 5, 2025, Eni does not agree with Exmar’s statement regarding its alleged accrued entitlement to a positive price adjustment under the relevant contract, as the conditions for such adjustment are yet to be assessed pursuant to such contract,” the Italian energy major stated.

E’s Congo LNG Project Expands Despite Dispute

Eni acquired the FLNG Tango from Exmar in 2022, marking a key step in the development of the Congo LNG project. The facility, with a capacity of 0.6 million tons per year (mtpa), helped launch Congo’s first ever natural gas liquefaction operation.

The project is part of a broader plan to develop the Marine XII gas resources, utilizing two FLNG units at the Nenè and Litchendjili fields. A second, larger FLNG unit, named Nguya, is under construction and expected to begin operations by the end of 2025 with a capacity of 2.4 mtpa. Once operational, Congo LNG’s total capacity will reach 3 mtpa, equivalent to approximately 4.5 billion cubic meters per year.

Despite the financial disagreement, development work on the project continues, with key contracts awarded last year. Wison New Energies secured a transport and installation contract through GEOCEAN, while ABL was selected for marine warranty survey services, and Kotug International was tasked with marine services.

As Eni and Exmar continue discussions, it remains to be seen whether the dispute will escalate into formal legal proceedings or if an amicable resolution can be reached.

E’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

E currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like SM Energy Company SM, Sunoco LP SUN and Range Resources Corporation RRC. While SM Energy and Sunoco presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Range Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SM Energy is set to expand its oil-centered operations in the coming years, with an increasing focus on crude oil, especially in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions. The company’s attractive oil and gas investments should create long-term value for shareholders.

Sunoco is a leading wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, boasting a vast distribution network spanning 40 states. With long-term contracts servicing more than 10,000 convenience stores, it distributes over 10 fuel brands, ensuring a stable revenue stream. Sunoco is poised to benefit from the strategic acquisitions aimed at diversifying its business portfolio.

Range Resources is among the top 10 natural gas producers in the United States. Its diversified portfolio is spread between low-risk and long reserve-life Appalachian assets. The company’s extensive inventory of Marcellus resources with low breakeven points is a significant asset. With expanded LPG export capacity, RRC is well-positioned to meet rising global demand, capitalizing on natural gas' role as a cleaner-burning fuel amid a low-carbon shift.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.