Eni raises EBIT guidance after Q3 beats expectations

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI on Friday raised its guidance for full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and cash flow, announcing an acceleration of its share buy-back plans.

The group beat analysts' expectations for third-quarter adjusted net profit thanks to a better-than-anticipated performance of its exploration and production (E&P) division.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 1.82 billion euros versus a company-provided analyst consensus of 1.63 billion euros. That was down from a bumper result of 3.73 billion euros a year ago when energy prices surged in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said the improved business outlook would mean attractive returns for investors.

"We are raising our full-year guidance of EBIT and cash flow, while accelerating our buyback plan for this year," Descalzi said in a statement.

The state-controlled group also said it raised its full-year guidance for core earnings at its low-carbon unit Plenitude.

