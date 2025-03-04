Eni Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Eni SpA E reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 58 cents per American Depository Receipt, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s $1.06. Since the earnings release, the company’s shares have lost almost 2.3%, closing at $28.55 in the last trading session.

Total quarterly revenues of $25.6 billion declined from $26.9 billion a year ago. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.3 billion.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The company’s weak quarterly earnings were driven by lower throughputs and lower average liquids price realization.

Eni SpA Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eni SpA price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eni SpA Quote

Operational Performance

Eni operates through four business segments — Exploration & Production, Global Gas & LNG Portfolio, Enilive Refining and Chemicals, and Plenitude & Power.

Exploration & Production

Total oil and gas production in the fourth quarter was 1,716 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up 1% from 1,708 in the prior-year quarter.

Liquids’ production totaled 786 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/d), up 1% from the year-ago quarter’s 781 MBbl/d. Natural gas production increased to 4,862 million cubic feet per day from 4,851 a year ago.

The average realized price of liquids was $69.02 per barrel, down from $77.53 reported a year ago. The realized natural gas price was $7.35 per thousand cubic feet, up 2% from $7.21 in the year-ago period.

Lower average liquids price realization affected the company’s Exploration & Production segment. The segment reported a pro-forma adjusted EBIT of €2.8 billion, down 17% from €3.3 billion in the December-end quarter of 2023.

Global Gas & LNG Portfolio

Eni’s worldwide natural gas sales in the reported quarter totaled 15.26 billion cubic meters (bcm), up 12% year over year from 13.61 bcm.

The integrated energy major’s Global Gas & LNG Portfolio business segment reported a pro-forma adjusted EBIT of €226 million, reflecting a significant decrease of 68% from the year-ago quarter’s €717 million. The downside was led by negative one-off effects linked to the outcomes of negotiation or settlement.

Refining, Chemicals & Power

For the fourth quarter, total refinery throughputs were 6.04 million tons (mmtons) compared with 6.92 in the corresponding period of 2023. Petrochemical product sales decreased 4% year over year to 0.74 mmtons.

For the quarter under review, the segment reported a pro-forma adjusted negative EBIT of €275 million compared with €134 million in the year-ago quarter. The deterioration can be attributed to weaker refining margins due to less favorable crack spreads and lower throughputs.

Enilive & Plenitude

Retail gas sales managed by Plenitude declined 1% year over year to 1.73 bcm.

The company reported a pro-forma adjusted EBIT of €133 million from this segment, marking a 17% year-over-year decrease. This can be attributed to deteriorating biofuel margins.

Financials

As of Dec. 31, Eni had a long-term debt of €21.5 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of €8.2 billion.

For the reported quarter, net cash generated by operating activities was €3.6 billion. Capital expenditure totaled €2.5 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Eni currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Antero Resources Corporation AR, NextDecade Corporation NEXT and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG. While Antero Resources presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NextDecade and EOG Resources carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Antero Resources, one of the fastest-growing natural gas producers in the United States, boasts a strategic acreage position in the low-risk properties of the Appalachian Basin. The company has more than two decades of premium low-cost drilling inventory in the prolific basin, securing a strong production outlook. AR is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for LNG, both in the United States and globally.

NextDecade is an emerging player in the LNG space with its Rio Grande LNG project in Texas. As demand for LNG continues to grow, the company’s strategic investments in infrastructure and its planned liquefaction capacity provide strong upside potential. With the global LNG market expanding, NEXT is well-positioned to tap into the increasing export demand from the United States.

EOG Resources is an oil and gas exploration and production company with an attractive growth profile, upper-quartile returns and a disciplined management team. With highly productive acreages in premier oil shale plays like the Permian and Eagle Ford, the company has numerous untapped high-quality drilling sites. Additionally, EOG maintains a strong balance sheet and continues to reward shareholders with regular and special dividends.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.