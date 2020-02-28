Eni Q4 Adj. Profit Declines; Sales Down 19% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eni (E) reported a fourth-quarter net loss to shareholders of 1.89 billion euros compared to profit of 399 million euros, last year. Loss per share was 0.53 euros compared to profit of 0.12 euros. Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders declined year-on-year to 546 million euros from 1.45 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.15 euros compared to 0.40 euros.

Fourth-quarter net sales from operations declined 19% year-on-year to 16.21 billion euros. Total revenues were 16.46 billion euros compared to 20.12 billion euros. Oil and natural gas production averaged 1,921 kboe/d, for the quarter.

The Board approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of 0.86 euros per share, of which 0.43 euros had already been distributed in September.

