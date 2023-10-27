News & Insights

Eni Q3 adjusted net profit halves, but beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

October 27, 2023 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI beat analysts' expectations for third-quarter adjusted net profit thanks to a better than anticipated performance of its exploration and production (E&P) division.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 1.82 billion euros versus a company-provided analyst consensus of 1.63 billion euros. That was down from a bumper result of 3.73 billion euros a year ago when energy prices surged in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The state-controlled group said it raised its full-year guidance for core earnings at its low-carbon unit Plenitude.

