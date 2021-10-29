Eni Q3 Adj. Operating Profit Rises; Sales Up 84% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eni (E) said, in the third quarter, its adjusted EBIT, and adjusted net profit was amongst the highest of recent years. The Group said its quarterly result was driven by the positive performance of all Eni's businesses. Upstream production has recovered from maintenance and grown by 6% to 1.69 million boe/d in line with the company's guidance.

Third quarter adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.43 billion euros compared to a loss of 153 million euros, prior year. Adjusted profit per share was 0.40 euros compared to a loss of 0.04 euros. Adjusted operating profit increased to 2.49 billion euros from 537 million euros.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.20 billion euros compared to a loss of 503 million euros. Net profit per share was 0.33 euros compared to a loss of 0.14 euros.

Sales from operations was 19.02 billion euros compared to 10.33 billion euros, an increase of 84%. Total revenues increased to 19.25 billion euros from 10.52 billion euros.

